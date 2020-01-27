Summer Walker's been feeling herself lately and we're all here for it. The "I'll Kill You" singer has been enjoying life with her man London On Da Track by her side as well as her real friends who she spends quality family time with and coordinates matching attire with. While the latest share to Summer's Instagram feed saw her cuddling up to London in the studio, Summer's latest update sees her solo fronting a sexy lingerie piece.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The black and white image below shows Summer holding a gun in her barely-there fit while caressing her ponytail. Just last week Summer posted a screenshot of a comment a fan left on her Instagram explaining how she's just a "regular degular girl from ATL."

"She real because she don't give AF. She's not a fake, primp and prissy celebrity afraid to be herself," the user wrote of Summer. "She posts without makeup, she posts when she isn't dressed like a fashionista etc. She is a reminder and example that these celebrities are real people too." In other Summer news, Rick Ross recently dropped the visuals for "Summer Reign" featuring Summer and Rick living a champagne-fueled love story.