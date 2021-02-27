Before announcing she was expecting a baby with Atlanta-bred producer London on da Track, Summer Walker was considerably more reclusive in the social media realm. Her relationship with the producer has been quite tumultuous since then, however, and the "Body" singer has been taking to social media to vent about her frustrations. She shared shots from her baby shower on her Instagram page earlier in the week, letting fans in on the intimate ceremony. Glowing in the social-media-approved posts, the private singer went in on "weirdos" who leaked exclusive shots from the event as well as some of her new music.

"Who ever posting personal pics from my baby shower you lame and who ever leaking my unreleased music you even more lame," she penned in her Instagram story Friday (February 26) with a straight-face emoji.

"Weirdos," she followed up simply in a second story post. Summer shared a shot of her lilac, blue and pink-themed baby shower to her page two days ago, posing in front of dozens of gifts and balloons. "I would like to thank everyone who contributed to making my baby shower a very special moment , it was beautiful & everyone had such a great time," she penned in the caption.



Image via Instagram



Image via Instagram

It is unclear who exactly Summer is aiming her message at, but they must be in relative closer proximity to the songstress to even have gained access to the baby-shower space. She recently flaunted her swelling belly bump in the new visualizer for Over It standout track "Body." Check it out below.