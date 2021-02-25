She's edging closer to welcoming her firstborn child into the world, and Summer Walker has been sharing peeks at her pregnancy journey. The 24-year-old singer initially, and understandably, kept the news of her pregnancy a secret from the public, but now that her baby bump is unavoidably noticeable, she's opted to reveal more as her due date approaches. On Wednesday (February 24), Summer returned with a look at her baby shower and the glowing singer definitely appears to be set on baby gear.

Summer Walker only posted one photo of herself at her baby shower, but she thanked the team involved with making her day memorable. "I would like to thank everyone who contributed to making my baby shower a very special moment , it was beautiful & everyone had such a great time," wrote the singer in the caption. In the picture, Summer is flanked by dozens of presents at her lavender-themed event. It's unclear if the father or her child, London On Da Track, attended, but he did repost her photo to his Instagram Story.

Although she nor London have revealed the sex of their baby, the colors of the baby shower have caused their fans to take their best guesses. Aside from preparing for the birth of her baby, Summer has also been in the studio working on the follow-up project to her No. 1 album Over It. Check out her photo below.



Instagram