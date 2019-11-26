It was believed that now that Summer Walker has openly, and repeatedly shared her social anxiety struggles with her fans, they would be more sympathetic. The singer has canceled a bulk of her tour after being criticized in the media over her live shows and recently she even issued a sort of public service announcement to anyone attending her concert in Toronto.

"If y'all wanna see 2 splits, a back flip, an a Adele belt, & one Pusey pop this show is not for you," she wrote on Instagram. "Lol just this is for wine sippers, blunt roller, & hand swayers." However, fans took to Twitter to share their displeasure with the singer once again after many stated that she showed up late and left them waiting out in the cold. Summer uploaded clips of herself with boyfriend London On Da Track in Toronto and even posted a series of photos she took throughout the evening, including a snap with Drake.

"Summer walker Toronto show has not started lmao it’s 10:30 💀," one person wrote. Another tweeted, "I hope summer walker knows that toronto is the last city she needs clownin' her. hit the stage sis." Even with all of the complaints, there were some people who came to her defense, stating that if fans were left to wait in line outside in the snow, that's the venue's fault, not Summer's doing. In one clip, it looked like the crowd was singing along and having a good time. Check it all out, along with some alleged firsthand accounts, below.