When Summer Walker announced on Instagram that she would be cutting her tour short due to social anxiety, the responses were even with a large number of her fans understanding her and sending well wishes while another wave of individuals slammed her and accused her of lying. Summer followed up with a statement on the hate, pointing out that a lot of the negative comments she was receiving was from parents.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"It makes me feel soo bad cause it’s clear that if the children are developing or struggling with any type of mental disorder such as anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, it’ll be brushed to the side and will never receive any treatment because it’ll just be “an act,” she wrote.

One artist who has Summer's back is her "Like It" collaborator, 6LACK, who took it upon himself to clap back to Twitter users who are still trolling Summer when it comes to her social anxiety. The conversation started when someone posted a clip of Summer in her underwear in the streets questioning how she's comfortable in such attire but gets nervous to go onstage.

"I got an idea. u can make the rules for what makes you anxious & mind y’all business when it comes to other ppl lol," 6LACK commented, adding, "What’s weird is telling somebody just cz they comfy enough to do certain things, that they can’t possibly be anxious when it comes to performing music and interacting wit thousands of fans lol."



Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

By no surprise, people tried to get their shine by arguing with the "Pretty Little Fears" singer but he kept coming through with straight facts on the whole argument. "I mean if u really wanna break down what i said it was simple. why go to school if u gonna act dumb lol life and normal human interaction teaches u about behaviors. perhaps u need to switch your major if u don’t know how to speak about other people & what they might deal with," he added.