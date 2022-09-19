Summer hasn't even officially ended yet, but the R&B season releases have already been arriving from all of our favourite artists. Most recently we've heard from names like Ari Lennox, Kiana Ledé, and Greentea Peng, but now, it looks like Summer Walker and Ciara could have a collaboration on the way.

Over the weekend, the "1, 2 Step" hitmaker shared a teaser tweet with her followers, writing, "I'm so excited for my feature on #BetterThangs. Can you guess who it is?"

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

While fans threw out the names of several very talented vocalists, @theshaderoom noticed that Walker uploaded a photo of her sporting a vibrant green wig with a cropped white tank top and denim shorts, simply captured "#betterthangs," potentially alluding to an appearance from the soon-to-be mother of two.

Further sparking speculation, Ciara shared a snap of her rocking bright orange hair and a similar-looking white tank. "Where my twin at??:) #BetterThangs," she wrote above it.





The comment section shows that fans are excited at the possibility of hearing the two singers work together. "Summer right on time for winter," one user wrote.

"This track about to be [fire]," and "I love this! These two have the most ghetto baby dads in the music industry," others added.

This won't be the only new music we've gotten from Walker as of late. The Atlanta native also joined Dreamville's First Lady on her Away Message EP on the track "Queen Space" – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.