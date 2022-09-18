We've updated our Fire Emoji playlist for you already, and today (September 18), we've returned again with a selection of new songs for you to stream on our R&B Season Spotify playlist.

First, we spotlighted a new single from 25-year-old Arizona-born songstress, Kiana Ledé, called "Irresponsible." According to the "EX" hitmaker, her latest arrival marks a "new era" in her journey as an artist, though she didn't expand further on what else we can expect from her.

Our next selection is a collaboration between Babyface and Queen Naija – "Game Over" – which finds the latter flexing her seriously impressive vocal skills.

"You must got me f*cked up, n*gga you must got f*cked up / Can't believe you had me all up in my feelings thought you lucked up," she sings on the first verse. "You thought you had a dumb one / Probably thought that I was not paying attention but I'm on to you."

Finally, Doechii's appearance on the remix of Ravyn Lenae's "Xtasy" caught our attention as well, earning the final spot on this weekend's playlist update.

Stream our latest R&B favourites exclusively on Spotify below, and let us know what tracks made it into your rotation in the comments.