If she has a grievance against a company or establishment, Summer Walker doesn't hesitate to share her story on social media. In August 2021, Walker took to her Instagram to accuse an Atlanta tattoo shop of racism for refusing her service, and now she has returned to detail her experience with a contractor who the singer claims took her money without completing the job.

According to Walker, she hired Duluth Friendly to do renovations on her property but instead, she says they took her cash and bailed on the gig.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

“Posting this to help anyone in atl who may have contacted this person in hopes of renovating their home. He’s stolen 8 thousand dollars of my money, & left my house a hot mess not completing any of the work. It be your own people,” she wrote. "I kept trying to resolve this until he was seen in Buckhead grinning shopping prolly spending up my money but won’t return any of my calls.”

Summer added that she has "been super nice" because she knows "he can't afford to go to court" but she wanted to warn others about a potential scam. She also posted a photo of the man but covered his face, also stating that her friend referred the company to her.

"I guess should of just read his comments under his page," Summer penned. "He really out here stealing , beware... Stealing from a young black woman, nice way to end 2021 [thumbs up emoji]."

Swipe below to check out all of Summer Walker's posts about the contractor.