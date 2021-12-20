While Summer Walker was able to air out a lot of her grievances on her sophomore album, Still Over It, she still has some shit to talk about her baby daddy, London On Da Track. Earlier today, the 25-year-old hopped online to publicly air him out, telling her millions of followers about where he’s been lacking as a parent

“She’s not one of your little cars or props you can just post for clout,” Walker wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post directed at her baby daddy from earlier today. “I wish you would just go. We don’t need you. She has a real father over here. We be the ones sleep deprived taking care of her while you out doing whatever.”

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The Still Over It singer went on to tell the record producer that there’s no need for him to “fake [kick] it” with their daughter, and that she’s not cool with him popping in and out of their lives the way he allegedly has been. “Pop out. Pop in. Pop out. Take your popcorn cornball headass on somewhere.”

In another slide, Walker continued her rant, recalling a particularly frustrating altercation with London. “The last time I even asked you about being involved with her and actually coming to be [a part] of something we were doing you switched the topic and started asking me [about] the credits on the album. That’s disgusting like just gooo live your life.”

The mother of one informed the Over It executive producer that she doesn’t need any child support from him, and that she feels his intentions towards their baby “are not genuine [and] never have been.”

“I’m basically leaving my child with a stranger. This is uncomfortable for me. Why neither one of them can’t show me a picture of her room in [Atlanta]. She’s eight months [old]. You had plenty of time to get her a room. She [probably] sleeping in some cheap foldable bed thing you get from Target y’all placed in the corner.”

The “Playing Games” singer also shared a series of screenshots from conversations with both London and his mother, mostly consisting of messages coming from her with little to no response from the other end of the line. In the last photos, a picture of the couple’s baby can be seen, a mark evident on the side of her head.

“Okay I’ll FaceTime you now so I can see her room,” Walker texted the 30-year-old. “I just asked you for a picture of her room on FaceTime and you hung [up] on me… It’s not that difficult lol so she doesn’t have a room. You could’ve said that last night. Bye bro, drop my baby off.”

The next message from the R&B vocalist reads, “and you wasn’t gone tell me about this f*cking bruise on her head, this the second time she den came back with something wrong [with] her.” The following texts say, “answer the phone” and “lmaoo you gonna f*cking hang up on me.”

Walker’s uploads have since been taken down, but @theneighborhoodtalk has shared the receipts, which you can read below.





