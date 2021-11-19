Still Over It detailed Summer Walker's perspective as it related to her breakup with London On Da Track. She spoke about infidelities and heartbreak, and now, one of the mothers of the producer's children is back to antagonizing the singer online. Over the years, Summer and Eboni have had tit-for-tats on social media, but following the release of Still Over It, Eboni seemed to have put it all behind them.

She wrote on her Instagram Story that "Bitter" was her favorite track on the album, but for some reason, Eboni reignited the beef with Summer, causing the singer to respond.

Eboni complained online about Summer writing an album about her relationship with London while taunting the singer, stating that "she sat there and watched the way he treated his kids and their mothers." Eboni added that she is "still waiting for the apology like a grown women you say you are." Considering she is no longer with London and has moved on to a new relationship, Summer asked Eboni to leave her alone.

"Eboni, you've been doing this for almost 3 years now. Please move on. Your scaring me cause this is clearly obsession. You know I am a advocate for mental health so you might wanna get some help with that pinned up anger you have inside. Please stop mentioning me and my child. I'm very uncomfortable now. & I saw the death threat I Just ignored it."

Summer asked for her followers to report Eboni's Instagram page and Eboni returned to call the singer "delusional." Read through it all below.