Our "Heat Seekers" contest is entering it's tenth week, which means there's only a couple of weeks left for new artists to submit their music in hopes of winning the grand prize - a studio session with one of the game's best producers at the HNHH studio.

Dedicated to highlighting talented TuneCore artists, each contributor has a shot at landing a spot on our ever-growing playlist, in addition to being eligible for the exclusive studio session.

You could be the next featured artist, as the "Heat Seekers" contest will be running up until June 7th. All you have to do is sign up here and distribute your upcoming release through TuneCore, be it a single, EP, album, or mixtape. The entire grand prize studio experience will also be filmed and shared on our home page in June - so submit your music now!

As we kick off Week 10 of the contest, today we'll be highlighting three TuneCore artists including Lucas Coly, Jin Gates and CalenRaps.

Lucas Coly

Lucas Coly, also known as Kid Lucas, is a French-American rapper who gained famed on Vine and later on twitter and instagram as a media personality.

His social media accounts and Youtube page grew as a result of his entertaining rap videos, and he now has 1.7 million IG followers, over 836,000 Facebook followers and more than 366K Youtube subscribers. Coly's latest mixtape, "For My True Fans" is set to drop on June 5th.

Jin Gates

Jin Gates has picked up several co-signs from many prominent hip-hop artists and influencers over the years, including the likes of DJ Khaled, 50 Cent, Maino, Freeway, Gillie Da Kid, Fred The Godson and Ben Baller. Maino has specifically dubbed Jin the “King of Asia in the Hip-Hop World." With less than a year of officially creating music Jin Gates already has acquired several million views on YouTube.

CalenRaps

Texas-native CalenRaps gained notoriety in 2016 when his #SoGoneChallenge vent viral, followed by his #TenToesDownChallenge that also blew up on social media. To date, his Soundcloud boasts over 43,000 followers, and includes his most popular tracks such as "The Usual," "Think About Me," and "Luv."

Calen’s latest EP entitled "For What It’s Worth" was released in August 2018, and he is currently working on his next release, scheduled to drop Fall 2019.