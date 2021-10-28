Stream “Sweet Life” In Honour Of Frank Ocean’s 34th Birthday

Frank Ocean has always been something of a mysterious character, but that’s exactly why his fans love him so much. It’s been over five years since the Long Beach native shared his album Blonde and over nine since channel ORANGE dropped, although both projects have amazing replay value to this day.

Prior to the pandemic, Ocean was set to be one of the headlining artists at Coachella and fans were speculating that the 34-year-old would be dropping an album ahead of his performance. Unfortunately the show was postponed, and it was announced earlier this year that the “Super Rich Kids” singer is set to headline the festival in 2023. Will we get new music before then? Hard to say.

On the bright side, the singer has a great discography to fall back on, including several singles that have been uploaded to DSP’s following Blonde’s release. Fans of the artist also have other endeavours to look to, such as Ocean’s luxury brand Homer, and their recent collaboration with Prada.

Today, on October 28th, Frank Ocean celebrates his 34th birthday. In honour of the special occasion, stream one of our old favourites – “Sweet Life,” or re-visit the entire channel ORANGE album (because we all know that just one Frank track is never enough).

Quotable Lyrics:

You've had a landscaper and a housekeeper since you were born

The starshine always kept you warm

So why see the world, when you got the beach?

Don't know why see the world, when you got the beach

The sweet life