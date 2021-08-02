Frank Ocean fans have it rough. While other fanbases get frequent opportunities to see their favorite artists live in person, Frank Ocean is an artist who rarely steps on stage to perform at all. As a result, the Hip-Hop community has seen how unruly his fanbase can get when they even think he may be making a surprise appearance.

Well now, Frank Ocean's fanbase can stop playing the guessing games because the Blonde artist is reportedly set to headline the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

According to the Los Angeles Times, Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett has uncharacteristically confirmed one of the festival's headliners two years in advance because he's "just trying to be as fair as [he] can to artists and to the fans." Frank Ocean had previously been booked as a headlining act in 2020, but due to COVID-19, the festival was pushed all the way back to April 2022. Frank was reportedly not available for the reschedule festival, so Tollet felt it necessary to reassure fans that the Channel Orange artist would be returning in 2023.

Although it may not be as fast approaching as the long-delayed 2022 Coachella Festival, fans can at least start saving up for tickets to the 2023 festival. Does Frank Ocean's confirmation as a headliner make 2023 Coachella a must-attend festival?

[via]