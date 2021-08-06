While we wait for new music to arrive, Frank Ocean is launching his own luxury company called "Homer." The news was announced Friday afternoon via a press release, in which Homer is described as an “independent American luxury company.”

Having been three years in the making, the company’s first collection will include printed silk scarves and jewelry pieces that are handcrafted using 18-karat gold, sterling silver and American lab–grown diamonds. All pieces are designed in New York but handmade in Italy. As GQ points out, the prices for the products range from $435 (for an Enamel plus-symbol pendant) to $1.9 million for a “sphere legs high jewelry necklace.”

Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images

In addition the launch, Frank also did the catalog cover and photography for Homer as well, in which he talks more in-depth about the company and designs. A press release notes that the company’s name “represents carving history into stone,” and that the Homer designs are inspired by “childhood obsessions” and “heritage as a fantasy.” Swipe right in the slide (below) to see samples of the jewelry and necklaces.

Coinciding with this, Frank shared the news on his IG story where he shared a nice message thanking all his friends who were there with him from the jump.

“Hand on my heart, this project has kept my mind moving and my imagination turning throughout it all. All of my work now is dedicated to my family. Everything. My hope is to make things that last, that are hard to destroy; set it in stone. Im so fucking happy for everyone involved and I admire you and am proud of you and couldn't have done it without you. AP, Michael, Nike, Allie, Tone (happy birthday), Evan, Tracy, David, Tommy, Juliana, Charlie, Jake, Ysham, Keisha, the whole house. Everybody who came to California when we had no lights and no water and no chairs or desks and built this all from nothing with me. I wanna say thank you for believing in my vision and taking a part in my story from the bottom of my heart. This is 3 years in the making and there is so much Im excited to share with all you strangers. Love.”

Frank Ocean will open the Homer jewelry store in Manhattan on Monday, August 9th. The store is located at 70-74 Bowery and is appointment-only.

