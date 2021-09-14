It suddenly makes sense why Frank Ocean has been absent from the public eye for such a long time -- he's obviously been at home, taking care of his green robot baby, which he brought to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night.

Known for being one of the most reclusive celebrities, Frank Ocean stepped out last night to attend the Met Gala, and he broke necks while doing so. Draped in head-to-toe Prada, the beloved singer wore bright green hair and a baseball cap, but his most ambitious accessory was his matching green baby, which he carried on the red carpet.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

When asked about the meaning of his outfit with the night's theme of "American Independence," Frank said, "Movie magic, America, I don't know."

He also spoke about American fashion and what it means to him, saying, "I think it's kind of going through one stream now. I do see fashion and getting ourselves together as a thing that's influenced by the world but in America, yeah, it's the same. We do kind of set some trends, you know, in general. Especially in music."



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

There has been a lot of fanfare surrounding Frank's outfit at the Met Gala -- specifically, about his robot baby. Scroll through some of the reactions below to see what the world thought of his look.