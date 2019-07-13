Season three of Stranger Things proved that all the characters we've grown to love have grown up and started loving each other. Mike and Eleven are dating, Max and Lucas are dating, while Dustin's leading a long-distance relationship with a girl over a radio. That leaves Will, who's not dating anyone since he's more into the idea of playing D&D with his friends like the good ol' days.

Noah Schnapp, who stars as Will in the series, recently spoke with The Wrap and discussed his character's sexuality, detailing how "it’s really up to interpretation."



Rachel Murray/Getty Images

“While all the characters were out developing and growing up, Will was in the Upside Down and he was alone there, not interacting with or connected to his friends or the rest of the world," Noah said of season two. "And when he got back, he expected everything to just go back to how it was before, how it was when he was normal and when he was a kid and he wanted to go back to the basement and play D&D.” In episode three, Mike and Will get in a little argument where Mike says to Will: “It’s not my fault you don’t like girls."

“All his friends have girlfriends and they’re out dating, and he just wants to have fun with his friends,” Noah explained. “You see in Episode 3, he just wants to play D&D in the basement, and now all of his friends have girlfriends and they are dating. And it’s kind of, when you hear Mike say that line, it’s really up to the audience to interpret it. I kind of just interpret it like he’s not ready to grow up and he doesn’t really want to move on to dating and relationships yet. He still wants to be a kid and play in the basement like he did in old times.”