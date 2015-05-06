The Game Young Thug beef
- BeefYoung Thug Calls The Game's Daughter A "Cutie" On Instagram; Game RespondsThe Game and Young Thug posted pictures of each other's daughters to Instagram.By Danny Schwartz
- BeefThe Game Reignites Beef With Young Thug: “I Will Beat The Victoria Secret Out That Boy/Girl”The Game took another shot at Young Thug this week.By Kevin Goddard
- InterviewsThe Game Declares Young Thug The Lead Singer Of Fictional Band "Wack MCs"The Game-Young Thug beef rages on.By Danny Schwartz
- BeefThe Game Disses Young Thug During Skee TV PerformanceThe Game issues a few shots in Young Thug's direction during a live freestyle for Skee TV. By Rose Lilah
- BeefYoung Thug Responds To The Game & Charlamagne's Sneak-Dissing On The Breakfast ClubThug was not happy with Game's recent interview on The Breakfast Club. By Angus Walker
- BeefYoung Thug Apologizes To The Game, He RespondsYoung Thug has posted an Instagram video apologizing to The Game following their short-lived feud.By Trevor Smith
- BeefThe Game & Young Thug Beef Appears To Be SquashedThe Game and Young Thug's beef is over, according to JoJo Capone.By Trevor Smith
- BeefNail Emojis Are Now Flooding Young Thug's InstagramThe nail-painting emoji is about to take over the comments on Young Thug's Instagram page.By Rose Lilah
- Editor's PickYoung Thug Responds To The Game's Threat, Game RepliesYoung Thug doesn't seem phased by The Game's threats. By Patrick Lyons
- Editor's PickThe Game Threatens Young ThugThe Game sends shots at Young Thug at one of his concerts.By Patrick Lyons