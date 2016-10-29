Lil Yachty Soulja Boy Beef
- MusicLil Yachty Speaks On Soulja Boy Beef, Yeezy Season Fashion Show And His 2016 Success StoryLil Yachty reflects on 2016, his beef with Soulja Boy and more in a new interview with Fader magazine.By hnhh
- MusicLil Yachty & Others React To Soulja Boy's ArrestLil Yachty, Charlamagne Tha God, and others react to Soulja Boy's arrest.By hnhh
- MusicSoulja Boy Arrested For Gun Possession#FreeSouljaBoy?By hnhh
- EntertainmentSoulja Boy Calls Out Lil Yachty, Encourages India Love To "Keep Your Head Up"Soulja Boy weighs in on India Love's sex tape.By Danny Schwartz
- LifeSoulja Boy Tries To End Lil Yachty Beef, Involves 21 Savage & KeKe PalmerSoulja Boy makes a (temporary) attempt to recede from all the beefs he's gotten himself into. Here's the latest on the bizarre turn of events. By Angus Walker
- BeefLil Yachty Explains Soulja Boy Beef: "Ya Idols Become Ya Rivals"Lil Yachty explains how Soulja Boy started the beef that proliferated this weekend and how he's now ready to "slap the shit" out of his former idol. By Angus Walker
- BeefSoulja Boy Teases Lil Yachty Diss TrackSoulja Boy wasn't too pleased with the sailboat emojis in his Instagram comments.By Trevor Smith
- BeefSouthside Goes After Soulja Boy On Lil Yachty's BehalfThe 808 Mafia boss is not pleased with Soulja Boy's shenanigans. By Angus Walker
- BeefLil Yachty Performs Soulja Boy Diss Track In TexasWatch Lil Yachty perform a Soulja Boy diss track during today's performance at the Mala Luna Festival. The beef between Boat and Soulja commenced late last night on social media. By Angus Walker
- LifeAre Soulja Boy & Lil Yachty Beefing Over India Love?Soulja Boy posted a text from Yachty after flooding his Instagram with pictures of model India Love.By Trevor Smith