Lil Wayne Cash Money lawsuit
- MusicLil Wayne's Lawyer Confirms Settlement In Cash Money Legal DisputeLil Wayne's lawyers shares a bit of insight on the legal battle against Cash Money.By Aron A.
- MusicReginae Carter Declares Lil Wayne "GOAT" After Reaching Cash Money SettlementLil Wayne's daughter is just as excited as the rest of us for "Tha Carter V."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Wins Big In Legal Battle Against Birdman & Cash Money: ReportIt looks like "Tha Carter V" may see the light sooner rather than later.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBirdman & Lil Wayne Beef Squashed? New "Family" Photo Hints As MuchLil Wayne & Birdman look to have patched things up.By Alex Zidel
- Original Content5 Things We've Learned From Lil Wayne & Birdman's BeefLil Wayne and Birdman gave us five major takeaways from their years-long money struggle.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJ Prince Calls Out Birdman & His Children, Asks Him To Respect & Pay Up Jas PrinceJ Prince checks Birdman for his bad business habits, spits some real talk regarding his relationship with Birdman.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRick Ross: "I Wonder If Birdman Paid That Man Yet"A few days later and Rick Ross is still wondering. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne Claims Birdman & Universal Are Trying To Screw Him Out Of RoyaltiesLil Wayne is accusing Birdman & Universal Music Group of joining forces together to screw him out of royalties for Drake & Nicki.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Wayne vs Birdman: J Prince Says He'll Make Cash Money PayLil Wayne and Birdman will soon settle their score to hear J Prince tell it.By hnhh
- MusicLil Wayne Has No Time For "Bullshit Ass Birdman"Lil Wayne told a crowd at SXSW he has too many good things going to worry about Birdman.By hnhh
- MusicBirdman Insists Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" Is Dropping This Year"You will get it this year."By Danny Schwartz
- MusicBirdman's New Artist Buys Audi While Lil Wayne Still Waiting To Get Paid By Cash MoneyBirdman's protege BTY Young'N buys a brand new car with cash.By hnhh
- MusicLil Wayne Investigating Martin Shkreli's "Carter V" LeakLil Wayne isn't with the fuckery.By hnhh
- MusicBirdman Reportedly Organizing Cash Money Reunion With Or Without Lil WayneThe show must go on.By hnhh
- MusicLil Wayne Yells "Fuck Cash Money In They Ass" At Syracuse ShowBirdman's gonna be hurting after this one. By Angus Walker
- LifeBirdman Has Reportedly Called Off Negotiations With Lil WayneLil Wayne and Birdman were close to reaching an agreement, but all has fallen apart.By hnhh
- NewsJudge Orders Birdman To Divulge Financial Records To Lil WayneLil Wayne may soon learn what happened to his split of a $100 million advance. By Danny Schwartz
- LifeLil Wayne Wants To Know What Birdman Did With $70 Million Of Young Money's AdvanceFurther details emerge from Wayne's lawsuit against the Cash Money founder.By Trevor Smith
- LifeLil Wayne Gains Powerful Ally In Battle Against Cash MoneyRap-A-Lot Records CEO J. Prince vows to assist Lil Wayne's crusade against Birdman.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsLil Wayne Comes At Cash Money With Updated "No Problem" LyricsWayne updates his lyrics on his verse on Chance the Rapper's "No Problem."By Danny Schwartz
- MusicLil Wayne Reportedly Refusing To Give Cash Money "Tha Carter V" Masters Until They Pay HimReport: Lil Wayne has sole possession of "Tha Carter V" master recordings.By Danny Schwartz