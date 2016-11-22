Kanye West Emergency
- EntertainmentKanye West & Kim Kardashian Reportedly Attend Blue Ivy's Birthday PartyKanye West and Kim Kardashian were spotted at Blue Ivy's fifth birthday party amid rumors that the couple are mending their supposed rift with Beyonce and Jay-Z.Byhnhh94 Views
- EntertainmentKanye West And Kim Kardashian Take Kids To Visit His Mother's GraveKanye and Kim spent the New Year on a trip to visit Donda West's grave site.Byhnhh102 Views
- MusicKanye West & Kim Kardashian Made Their First Public Appearance Together Since Kanye's HospitalizationKanye West and Kim Kardashian were seen out in LA on Sunday night, for a date night. ByRose Lilah25.3K Views
- MusicThis Might Be Kanye West's "Turbo Grafx 16" TracklistA tracklist for Kanye West's next album, "Turbo Grafx 16," has surfaced.ByRose Lilah405 Views
- MusicKanye West Reportedly Recording New Music At His Bel-Air MansionKanye is back in his happy place.ByDanny Schwartz78 Views
- LifeKanye West & Kim Kardashian Reportedly Not Living Together Post-HospitalizationAccording to a report, Kanye is spending time separated from his wife and children as he recovers.ByTrevor Smith139 Views
- LifeKanye West's Hospitalization Reportedly Related To Change In Medication IntakeA new report claims Kanye had deviated from his prescribed dosage.ByTrevor Smith98 Views
- LifeKanye West Reportedly Home From The HospitalWest has reportedly joined Kim Kardashian and his two children back at his house.ByTrevor Smith128 Views
- MusicKanye West Reportedly Wants To Record Music From Hospital BedThe hustle never stops.ByDanny Schwartz154 Views
- LifeKanye West's "Nervous Breakdown" Reportedly Triggered By Anniversary Of Mother's FuneralThe anniversary of Donda West's sudden 2007 death triggered Kanye's hospitalization, a source says.ByDanny Schwartz157 Views
- LifeWiz Khalifa Offers To Send "KK" To Kanye West's "Mental Institution"Wiz Khalifa seems to make light of Kanye West's recent hospitalization. ByAngus Walker106 Views
- MusicKanye West's Release From Hospital PostponedKanye West will not be released from the hospital today as planned.Byhnhh13.3K Views
- LifeQ-Tip Hopes To Have A "Serious Discussion" With Kanye West About His Trump Remarks"I reached out to him and I'm hoping that we just get to talk."ByTrevor Smith131 Views
- LifeKanye West Was Reportedly Experiencing Paranoia Prior To HospitalizationKanye's paranoia has been building over the last few months, according to a source close to him.ByTrevor Smith123 Views
- LifeDMX Shows Support For Kanye West On Instagram: "Stand Strong"DMX has a personal message for Kanye following his hospitalization: "God is in your corner."ByTrevor Smith18.1K Views
- Editor's PickKanye West To Remain Hospitalized Over ThanksgivingKanye West will reportedly remain hospitalized through til the weekend, at the very least.ByRose Lilah460 Views
- NewsKanye West Reportedly "Doing Much Better" After Resting In HospitalKim Kardashian is said to be by Kanye's side as he takes a much-needed break from touring.ByTrevor Smith15.8K Views
- NewsMore Details On Kanye West's Hospitalization EmergeKanye West reportedly attempted to assault one of his gym's staff members.Byhnhh23.0K Views
- MusicChance The Rapper Sends "Special Prayer" To Kanye WestChance The Rapper sends a special prayer to his "big brother" Kanye West on UK radio.Byhnhh13.2K Views
- Editor's Pick911 Dispatcher Says Kanye West Was Experiencing "Psychiatric Emergency"Kanye West was apparently hospitalized for a "psychiatric emergency."Byhnhh33.0K Views