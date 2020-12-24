HNHH Presents: 12 Days Of Christmas
- MusicBandplay Reveals Young Dolph's "Major" Was Originally Key Glock's SongPaper Route Empire producer Bandplay discusses Young Dolph and Key Glock's 2018 hit "Major."By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentBandplay Speaks On Young Dolph's Death, Creating "Major" & Gives Us A Key Glock UpdateOn the final day of our "12 Days of Christmas" series, we speak with Paper Route Empire-signed producer, Bandplay. The Tennessee native details how he initially connected with Key Glock and Young Dolph, shares some of his fondest memories with Dolph, and gives us the story behind one of Dolph's biggest singles, "Major."By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentJoe Avianne Details Designing Chains For Bobby Shmurda, Lil Pump, Cam'ron & MoreIn a brand new exclusive interview for HNHH's "12 Days of Christmas," we talk with Joe Avianne of Avianne & Co. about his come-up and success, some of his most iconic and memorable pieces, as well as Bobby Shmurda's post-prison-release chain, and more.By Angela Savage
- Original ContentDrakeo The Ruler Always Counted His Blessings: Our Final Interview With The West Coast StapleIn one of the rapper's last interviews before his death, Drakeo the Ruler expressed his gratitude for being able to pursue a rap career, and was equally awestruck that he had managed to obtain such a position of power and influence within the west coast specifically. We conducted this interview with Drakeo for our "12 Days of Christmas" series on December 12, 2021, during Rolling Loud, California.By Angela Savage
- Original ContentJim Jones Details The Dipset Influence, Talks Kanye's "Donda" & "Drink Champs," & MoreJim Jones joins us for "12 Days Of Christmas" to discuss his second Gangsta Grillz project, evolving with the ever-changing music industry, and his reaction to Kanye West's "DONDA" album.By Aron A.
- Original ContentJason Lee Talks Moving The Culture Forward While Dishing On Nicki Minaj, Karen Civil, & Megan Thee Stallion"Hollywood Unlocked" mogul Jason Lee has never minced words, and for our "12 Days of Christmas" series, he chats with us about expanding his brand with Fox Soul as well as his new studio space. He also explains why he wants to clear the air with Doja Cat, speaks on mending fences with Kevin Hart, and hammers down his criticism concerning Ebro Darden and Karen Civil.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentG Herbo Shares Update On Lil Bibby Project, Talks Wisdom From Jadakiss & Unreleased Miley Cyrus CollabG Herbo joins us for the latest edition of "12 Days Of Christmas" where he reflects on receiving words of wisdom from Jadakiss, working with Nicki Minaj, and performing alongside Miley Cyrus at Lollapalooza. By Aron A.
- Original ContentStyles P & Havoc Offer Each Other The Highest Praises, Discuss Biggie's "Last Day" & New ProjectStyles P and Havoc join us for a new edition of "12 Days Of Christmas" where they discuss their joint project "Wreckage Manner," DMX, Biggie's "Last Day," and much more.By Aron A.
- Original ContentNLE Choppa Talks "Me Vs. Me", Wanting That Drake Collab, & Celebrating Young DolphWe were able to catch up with Choppa for "12 Days of Christmas," and the Memphis native shed light on his forthcoming album "Me vs. Me," working with Moneybagg Yo and Young Thug on the record, having a sober mind, and why no one will be "blocking [his] blessings" in 2022.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentCapella Grey Explains Why He Disliked Music In 2021, Talks "Gyalis" Come-UpCapella Grey details the making of his song of the year candidate "Gyalis," why he wasn't a fan of most new music releases this year, and how he plans to take over the music industry in the next decade for the fourth day of HNHH's 12 Days of Christmas.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentJoJo Opens Up About Dealing With Anxiety, The R&B Renaissance & Her Fave Music Of The YearFor our "12 Days of Christmas" interviews, we speak with JoJo to discuss just how far she's come since her initial rise to fame in the early 2000s.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMaxo Kream Explains The "Real Story" Of How He Met Playboi CartiMaxo Kream unpacks his connection with Playboi Carti and reveals how they first met in an exclusive new interview.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentMaxo Kream Reflects On "Weight Of The World," Being The Only Hypebeast Crip & Getting Co-Signed By A$AP YamsOn the second day of HNHH's "12 Days of Christmas," Maxo Kream breaks down "Weight Of The World," working with Tyler, the Creator, meeting Virgil Abloh, his prowess on the basketball court & much more. By Taylor McCloud
- Original ContentSaucy Santana Discusses Linking Up With Nicki Minaj & Rumors That "Walk" Is A DissSaucy Santana joins us for HNHH's "12 Days of Christmas" kick-off! We discuss his rapid ascension since "Walk Em Like A Dog" in 2019, the rumors surrounding "Walk," his relationship with Nicki Minaj, the importance of TikTok and much more.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentHit-Boy Reflects On Creating With Nas, Giving Polo G One Of His Biggest Songs, And The Griselda ConnectionIn the twelfth and final installment of HNHH Presents: The 12 Days Of Christmas, Hit-Boy reflects on crafting "King's Disease" with Nas, why he's the most versatile producer in the game, and the rappers that lyrically inspire him. By Mitch Findlay