Future HNDRXX Album
- MusicFuture Co-Signs Bold Michael Jackson ComparisonThe rapper suggested if 'HNDRXX' had dropped in the 80s, he would've given MJ a run for his money. By Madusa S.
- Music VideosFuture's "My Collection" Music Video (NSFW)Future drops off extremely NSFW visuals for "My Collection."By Rose Lilah
- MusicWatch Future Perform "Incredible" On "The Ellen Show"Future performs "Incredible" backed by DJ Esco and a live band.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicTwitter Roasts Future For Controversial Parenting Comment"My kids gotta understand, they gotta make a sacrifice, having a superstar dad" - FutureBy Danny Schwartz
- NewsSelfishListen to one of the many standouts records from Future's new album #Hndrxx called "Selfish" featuring Rihanna.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicStream Future’s New Album “HNDRXX”It's here! Stream Future's second album in as many weeks called "Hndrxx."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsHNDRXXIt's here! Stream Future's second album in seven days called "Hndrxx"By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFuture Says One Song On "HNDRXX" May Cause ControversyFuture revealed to Zane Lowe that a song on his upcoming album might attract some attention.By hnhh
- MusicRocko Responds To Future: "All I Want Is My Percentage"Rocko elaborates on his lawsuit against Future after the rapper laughed off rumors they had settled.By Trevor Smith
- MusicFuture Hints At Rihanna & The Weeknd Features On "HNDRXX"Future's "HNDRXX" drops this Friday.By Danny Schwartz