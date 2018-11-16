Meet The Artist
- Original ContentWho Is Hunxho?Three months after the release of "Street Poetry," Hunxho is back with "Xhosen," his second project of 2022. The self-proclaimed street poet is clearly showing no signs of stopping, so get familiar with the Atlanta-bred artist with our exclusive interview.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentKali Is Rap's Next "It" GirlKali speaks on making "toxic hits," going on tour with Latto, women rappers out-performing the men, and much more for a special Women's History Month interview.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentWho Is Mike Dimes?Mike Dimes dropped off his debut album today, "IN DIMES WE TRUST," following a flurry of hard-hitting singles, including "MY STORY" and "NO TRENDS." Get familiar with the Texas-based rapper in our exclusive interview.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentObasi J. Doesn't Want To Be Another Pop SmokeEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Pop Smoke's brother, Obasi J., on being "free" in his music, aiming for Kanye and Pharrell-level of success, his upcoming new music, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentClever Talks "Crazy" Being Tribute Album To Juice WRLD, Signing To Post Malone, & MoreClever reveals hidden meanings in his new album "Crazy," clears up a conspiracy theory behind the album's tracklist, and more, in this exclusive interview.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentNechie Just Wants To Make A Hit: Meet Gunna's Childhood FriendEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper Nechie speaks on his new project "Shady Baby", growing up with Gunna, the legacy he wants to leave behind, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentDJ Scheme Is All About FAMILY: Producer Talks XXXTentacion, Juice WRLD & Making Generational WealthEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: DJ Scheme speaks about his vision behind his debut album "FAMILY", switching directions from DJ/producer to artist, his friendships with XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentWho Is SMILEZ? Yellow-Wearing Artist On 6ix9ine Friendship, Name Change & MoreEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: SMILEZ, formerly known as Jack Bruno, introduces himself to the world following his high-profile feature on Tekashi 6ix9ine's new album "TattleTales."By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentStaySolidRocky Is Pandemic-Proof: "Party Girl" Rapper Talks Going Beyond TikTokEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: StaySolidRocky speaks about going platinum with "Party Girl," working with XXXTentacion's manager, and how he linked up with Lil Uzi Vert.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentPink Sweat$ Has Pop Star Dreams & The Vision To Go With ItEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Pink Sweat$ breaks down his success and his new EP, "The Prelude," while also diving into pop music's lack of diversity.By Rose Lilah
- Original Content645AR Isn't A Meme Rapper: Meet The Voice Behind "Yoga" & "4 Da Trap"EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: 645AR speaks about his newfound infamy, how he came up with the squeaky voice delivery, and his surprising next moves.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentMeet Alina Baraz: "It Was Divine" Songstress On Working With Khalid & MoreEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Alina Baraz tells us all about her new debut album, "It Was Divine," her aversions to self-criticism and the notion of "genre," and what she's been up to in quarantine in our new interview.By Lynn S.
- Original Content42 Dugg Says He's Running Detroit: Meet Lil Baby & Yo Gotti's SigneeEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: 42 Dugg teases collaborations with Big Sean and Lil Baby, speaks on his most surprising co-sign, and claims to be the hottest rapper out of Detroit in an exclusive new interview.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentGuapdad 4000 Is The Hook King: Ferragamo Falcon Talks "Dior Deposits," Getting Rejected By Tyga & Lost Bryson Tiller CollabGuapdad 4000 is the Bay Area's strongest rising star.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentWho Is Clever? The Music Industry's Best-Kept Secret Is Working With Post Malone & Justin BieberClever is the Alabama rapper you need to hear.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentFifty Grand Is The Trans Artist Making All The Experimental Soundcloud Jams You LoveINTERVIEW: Fifty Grand discusses his transition and the most difficult part about being trans in today's music industry.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentCraig Xen Establishes The "Broken Kids Club" & Details His Favorite XXXTentacion MemoriesINTERVIEW: Craig Xen speaks on Members Only, XXXTentacion and his new EP.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentLil Keed Is The Next Star From Young Thug's YSL RecordsINTERVIEW: Lil Keed has superstar potential and, with the release of "Long Live Mexico," he's ready for his spotlight.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentExclusive: Sada Baby Reveals ScHoolboy Q Is A Fan, Basketball Ambitions Prior To JailSada Baby's character has solidified him as a vibrant player in a competitive game. By Devin Ch
- Original ContentExclusive: Post Malone's Protege Tyla Yaweh On Why Giving A F*ck Is ImportantEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Tyla Yaweh details his upcoming album and what he's learned from Post Malone. By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentExclusive: DaBaby Relishes The Pressure Of Competing With Other "Babies" In Hip-HopINTERVIEW: DaBaby details his comedic rap style and attitude, talks Ludacris comparisons and fellow "baby" colleagues.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentLil Gotit Is An Atlanta Secret, Not For Long: The "Hood Baby" Talks Co-Signs From Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert & MoreINTERVIEW: Lil Gotit is a name you'll be hearing everywhere soon enough.By Alex Zidel