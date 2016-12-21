2017 Music Festivals
- Original ContentGovernors Ball 2017 RecapChance the Rapper, Childish Gambino, and Wu-Tang Clan highlighted an action-packed Gov Ball 2017.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicPemberton Music Festival Cancelled; Organizers Declare BankruptcyTicketholders are not guaranteed a refund.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicJay Z, Future, & Nas To Perform At NYC's The Meadows 2017The Meadows returns to Queens this September. By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentThis Summer's 16 Best Festival Lineups For Hip Hop HeadsBrace yourself. Festival season is coming.By Mike Harris
- MusicWatch Kendrick Lamar Bring Out Future, Travis Scott, & ScHoolboy Q At CoachellaKendrick Lamar closed out Coachella's first 2017 weekend in style.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicThe Rolling Loud Festival Will Not Be CancelledThe 2017 Rolling Loud festival lives on.By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsMiami's Rolling Loud Festival Faces CancellationThe Bayfront Park Management Trust will vote this week on whether or not to cancel Rolling Loud 2017.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicFrank Ocean, Missy Elliott, Anderson .Paak, & More To Perform At FYF Fest 2017FYF Fest goes down July 21-23 at LA's Exposition Park.By Kevin Goddard
- Music2017 BET Experience Lineup Includes Kid Cudi, Migos, Bryson Tiller & MorePusha T, Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa, Schoolboy Q and others will also grace the stage this year.By hnhh
- MusicCoachella Website Hacked, User Data Reportedly For Sale On Dark WebYour passwords are safe though.By hnhh
- MusicLady Gaga To Replace Beyoncé At Coachella: ReportNo one can replace Beyoncé, but Lady Gaga is a strong consolation.By Trevor Smith
- MusicCoachella Didn't Know About Beyonce's PregnancyCoachella executives learned about Beyonce's pregnancy at the same time as the rest of us.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicKendrick Lamar, Future, & Lil Wayne Set To Headline 2017 Rolling Loud FestivalThis line up for the 2017 Rolling Loud Festival is stacked.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicG.O.O.D. Music To Headline FYRE FestivalKanye West & the G.O.O.D. Music family will be headlining the Fyre Festival in Bahamas this year.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicChance The Rapper, Childish Gambino, Wiz Khalifa & More To Perform At Governors Ball 2017Chance The Rapper and Childish Gambino are headlining Governors Ball Music Festival in June.By hnhh
- MusicKendrick Lamar & Beyonce To Headline Coachella 2017Coachella announced a stacked lineup including Kendrick, Beyonce, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott and Future.By hnhh
- MusicThe Weeknd To Headline Spanish Festival BenicassimThe Weeknd has been tapped for Benicassim festival in Spain.By Rose Lilah