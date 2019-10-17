If you partake in the scrolling rituals of social media you've probably come across a meme regarding Kylie Jenner. The viral share began when a clip showcased the beauty mogul going into her daughter's room at her Kylie Cosmetics office and is seen singing to Stormi telling her to "rise and shine" in a melodic manner.

After tons of re-shares and fan renditions of the three words, it seems as though Kylie Jenner got her hands on an official song and tested it out on her daughter, Stormi Webster. In the clip below, you can see the one-year-old smiling and dancing to the song while Kylie cheers in the background but things quickly changed when little Stormi opted to hear her dad's music instead. After having her few seconds of fun, Stormi asks her to mom to "have daddy sing."

"Daddy’s girl 🙄🙄😍," Kylie captioned the clip, while Travis Scott commented: "😍 wild ❤️"

In other Travis and Kylie news, reports suggest that the Kardashian family really want to couple to get back together since reports claim they've broken up. "Travis might not be perfect, but he’s a great partner and dad,” a source said. “Everyone would be upset if Kylie can’t figure things out with Travis.”