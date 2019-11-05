There's been quite a bit of information regarding Stevie J's children in the news. The music producer and Love & Hip Hop star has six kids, the youngest of whom is Bonnie Bella who he shares with fellow reality star Joseline Hernandez. There were rumors recently circulating that Stevie and Joseline were engaged in a custody battle over their toddler, and back in September, the "Puerto Rican Princess" blasted fake news reports that stated her ex was seeking full custody.

"The Primary custody of my daughter belongs to her Mother and her Father," Joseline said. "Is sad that you so call reporters obtain fake paperwork to ruin relationships. So if you had a question of her where abouts........ She’s in the sky!" Since that time, the former couple has shared family photos together, showing that all is well behind-the-scenes.

Bossip now reports that they've obtained court documents that show Stevie will act as Bonnie Bella's primary custodian throughout 2020 and Joseline will have visitation. Additionally, Stevie will no longer be responsible for the $1,000 per month child support payments, as each parent will be financially responsible for Binnie Bella when she is in their care.

Meanwhile, BET reports that Stevie's son Dorian Henderson was arrested on Halloween night in Buffalo, New York. According to the outlet, the 24-year-old was taken into custody on charges of possession of weapons and held at the Erie County Correctional Center. If he is convicted of the charges, Dorian reportedly faces upwards of four years in prison.