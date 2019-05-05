bonnie bella
- MusicJoseline Hernandez Talks Stevie J's Wife & Their Co-Parenting RelationshipJoseline and Stevie J are all good. By Chantilly Post
- GossipStevie J & Joseline Hernandez Working With Child Advocate In Custody Battle: ReportThe court is handling Stevie J and Joseline's custody. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureStevie J Awarded Primary Custody Of Bonnie Bella; His Son Arrested: ReportJoseline Hernandez recently spoke out against false reports regarding their custody battle.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsStevie J & Joseline Hernandez Come Together For Family Photo After Custody BattleBonnie Bella is in good hands. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureStevie J Says Joseline Hernandez Hasn't Allowed Him To See Daughter In 30 DaysStevie J wants to see his daughter.By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsStevie J. Declares His Love For Faith Evans On Their AnniversaryThe pair reportedly tied the knot in a Las Vegas hotel room.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJoseline Hernandez Facing Jail For Not Letting Stevie J See Their DaughterJoseline Hernandez will not go down without a fight.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentStevie J Blasts Joseline Hernandez For Not Letting Him See Their DaughterStevie J has got something to say.By Aida C.