Pop Smoke's presence dominated the summer of 2020, months after his tragic death. The release of Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon was a commercial smash, producing records like "The Woo" ft. Roddy Ricch and 50 Cent, "For The Night" ft. DaBaby and Lil Baby, and many others. Plus, the deluxe edition fulfilled fans' desire for more drill-centric anthems.



There have been public discussions surrounding a second posthumous Pop Smoke album. 50 Cent has already revealed that he probably won't have a role on it while fans have demanded more unreleased music. Thankfully, Steven Victor is working relentlessly to bring fans new music in the near future. The founder of Victor Victor took to Twitter where he revealed that a new album from Pop Smoke was on the way.

It seems that the Victor Victor line-up for the foreseeable future will give fans plenty more music outside of the posthumous release from Brooklyn drill rapper. Fans who've been longing for new music from Pusha T will be happy to know that Steven Victor confirmed that the follow-up to Daytona is also on the way. Steven Victor will also release new music from Nigo, as well.



No word on when we might be able to expect any of these albums but it seems Steven Victory has a busy summer ahead of himself.