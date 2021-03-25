Late Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was on pace to enjoy a seriously prolific career in the music industry, which is evidenced by the success of his debut studio album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. Executive produced by rap legend 50 Cent, the album was released in July 2020 and it has been an enormous victory for the late music star. Though it's heartbreaking that Pop isn't here to witness the impact he had on the world, the Brooklyn drill rapper has posthumously been in the driver's seat for hit-after-hit, including viral sensations like "What You Know Bout Love" and "Mood Swings" with Lil Tjay.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Pop Smoke's debut album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon had spent an astonishing nineteen weeks at #1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, tying a record with Prince's iconic album Purple Rain. It is now being reported by Complex that the album also broke a record on Billboard's Top Rap Albums list, clocking in twenty weeks at #1 and surpassing a previous record held by Eminem's Recovery, which spent nineteen weeks at the top in 2010-11.



Eminem might have lost a record on this one but he gained a tremendous accomplishment this week with Curtain Call spending an entire decade on the charts at a total of five-hundred and twenty weeks on the Billboard 200. Will it ever leave?

Congratulations to Pop Smoke's estate on the posthumous success of Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. Long live Pop Smoke.

