Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela Spielberg has been in the news for the last couple of weeks after revealing that she would be pursuing a career in porn and, after getting into a domestic altercation with her boyfriend this weekend, she made her way back into the headlines. The 24-year-old was arrested in Nashville after getting back home from a bar, allegedly hurling objects at her boyfriend and leaving visible injuries on his wrist. Since being taken into custody on Saturday night, Spielberg's mugshot has officially been released to the public.



Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

As reported by TMZ, Mikaela Spielberg has been released from jail on $1,000 bond. When she was taken in by police, she posed for a mugshot image that will forever be attached to her file, showing her with a depressed look on her face. She appears to be in tears with her make-up running, clearly unimpressed with her behaviour.

It was said that her father, the famed film director, was unhappy with her career decision and this will surely not be a big hit in his eyes either. Mikaela is in a relationship with 50-year-old Chuck Pankow, who has not appeared in any of her self-produced porn movies. Spielberg previously said that her videos would be filmed solo out of respect for her man.