When news hit last week that Mikaela Spielberg, daughter of famed director Steven Spielberg, is launching a career in amateur porn, many people were very intrigued by what her Hollywood famous dad would think. Although Mikaela initially reported that he was supportive of her latest career choice, it now seems like that may have been the total opposite of his feelings of his baby girl becoming the next Montana Fishburne.



Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for EIF

Mikaela, seen posing in the picture above on the left with her adoptive mother, actress Kate Capshaw (center) and sister Destry Allyn Spielberg (right) back in 2013, has already began teasing her X-rated content via the IG handle @vandal_princess. According to Page Six, her dad, famous for bringing us films like Jaws, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and the upcoming film adaptation of West Side Story, isn't exactly "intrigued" as Mikaela exclusively revealed to The Sun in her initial revelation.

Here's what Page Six is reporting via a family friend of the Spielbergs:

"Outwardly, Steven and Kate — who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure — have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her,” said the family friend. “Obviously, though, they’re embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world."

While the "family friend" also notes that the 23-year-old's decision to do porn isn't exactly messing with Steven Spielberg’s "immaculate reputation," the concern mainly lies in how it'll affect the other six kids, stating, "This certainly isn’t how they were raised."

