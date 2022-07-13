Steve Lacy & Fousheé Collaborate Once Again On "Sunshine"

The arrival of Steve Lacy's Gemini Rights album is right around the corner and the 24-year-old Compton native has already shared singles like "Mercury" and "Bad Habit" to gear us up for what's to come.

At midnight on Wednesday, July 13th – just two days before the 10-track record hits DSPs – The Internet guitarist delivered another early track for us, this one in tandem with his frequent collaborator Fousheé.

The nearly five-minute-long arrival was teased by the duo at Lacy's concert at The Novo in LA on April 20th, 2022, and he previewed it once again on Instagram hours before sharing it on streaming platforms.

"Sayin' "My ex" like my name ain't Steve / Gave you a chance and some dopamine / Safe to say, after me you peaked / Still'll give you dick anytime you need," the R&B artist rhymes on the first verse.

Stream "Sunshine" on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH this Friday to stream Gemini Rights and other new releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Lookin' like it's all catchin' up to you lately

Been a couple months since I told you, "It's over"

Caught me off guard when I saw you last week

Oh so tough, but you bluffed when you had me

Sayin' "My ex" like my name ain't Steve

Gave you a chance and some dopamine

Safe to say, after me you peaked

Still'll give you d*ck anytime you need