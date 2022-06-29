mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Steve Lacy Teases New Album With Fresh Single "Bad Habit"

Alexander Cole
June 29, 2022 11:13
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy is changing up his sound on "Bad Habit."


Steve Lacy is one of the biggest names in the r&b space thanks to his incredible solo work and guitar playing in The Internet. Lacy is responsible for many of the Neo-Soul sounds we hear today and after dropping an amazing solo debut a few years ago, Lacy is ready for more as he is gearing up to release a new album called Gemini Rights on July 15th. To promote this new album, Lacy has released a new single called "Bad Habit" which features a shift in sound.

As you will hear, this song has some heavy driving drums in the background, all while Lacy delivers vocals that sound like they could have some mid-2000s pop-punk influence. It's an interesting change of pace for Lacy who is looking to offer something truly unique on his next project. Fans are most certainly going to enjoy this, as Lacy never seems to disappoint.

Let us know what you think of this brand new track, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Uh, can I bite your tongue like my bad habit?
Would you mind if I tried to make a pass at it?
Were you not too good for me, my dear?
Funny you came back to me, my dear

