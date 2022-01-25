Stephen A. Smith has always been a huge fan and supporter of Aaron Rodgers. Despite the fact that Rodgers only has one Super Bowl title, Smith has always made concessions for Rodgers, noting that he is a "bad man" who is easily one of the best arm talents that the NFL has ever seen. For the most part, Smith is correct, however, Rodgers didn't exactly provide Smith with a reason to defend him over the weekend. The Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers, and Rodgers was not particularly impressive as he threw for zero touchdowns.

On First Take, Smith went in on Rodgers, telling the Packers QB that he is no longer a "bad man" and that at this stage of his career, he can't be losing to teams like the 49ers. Smith noted that Rodgers is now 0-4 against the 49ers in the playoffs, which is simply unacceptable given the teams he has had over the years.

Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images

"It was the worst loss of Aaron Rodgers' career. The "bad man" no longer applies," Smith said. It's just one game in a lot of people's eyes. Not mine. When he beat Chicago, he made big news, he said: "I own you, I still own you." He forgot to mention who he's owned by. And that's the San Francisco 49ers in the postseason. You can't lose that game, you can't do it."

Rodgers is now contemplating his future with the Packers, and it seems likely that he will take a long time to reveal what his true intentions are. This could lead to a very interesting offseason, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the NFL world.