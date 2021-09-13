Aaron Rodgers had a horrific start to the season on Sunday as his Green Bay Packers lost to the Jameis Winston-led New Orleans Saints by a score of 38-3. Rodgers and the Packers went through a lot of drama in the summer, only for it to result in one of the most embarrassing losses in the history of the franchise. Now, the team needs to go back to the drawing board, and Rodgers is going to have to reevaluate his play.

In the aftermath of the game, pundits went off on Rodgers as they urged him to be better moving forward. As for Winston, he was praised for his performance and if he continues to play like this, the Saints will be bonafide Super Bowl contenders.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Many football fans were waiting on Stephen A. Smith's reaction to Rodgers' play given the fact that Smith has been a huge advocate for Rodgers over the years. Despite this fandom, Smith did not hold back on Rodgers as he absolutely decimated the QB for his horrendous showing. In fact, Smith said it was the "most shameful performance of Aaron Rodgers' career."

"That was the most atrocious performance of [Aaron Rodgers'] career. He was so awful that embarrassing doesn't even begin to describe it," Smith exclaimed.

Needless to say, Smith is disappointed with what he saw yesterday, as is everyone who cheers for the Packers. As of today, the team is in a bad spot, and it's going to take a lot of soul searching to get back to the top.