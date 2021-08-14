Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a very interesting offseason as it looked like they would be heading towards a divorce. Eventually, both sides patched things up as the team signed former Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb all while giving Rodgers a restructured contract that would allow him to leave the franchise if things didn't go his way this year.

Now, the team is enjoying their training camp together, and if everything works out as it's supposed to, the Packers will be contenders to win the Super Bowl. Of course, you can never have too many pieces and Rodgers is well aware of this. In fact, Rodgers is now lobbying to get another former Packer back on the team.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

That former player in question is none other than Clay Matthews who was a part of the Packers' championship run back in 2010. Matthews has been a consistent defensive player around the NFL, and he would certainly make an impact for the team. Rodgers put out the request for Matthews on his Instagram story, and it appears as though Cobb and David Bakhtiari are in full agreement.

Matthews eventually replied to the three Packers stars with a bit of a teaser on IG, although for now, it is uncertain as to whether or not the Packers front office would want to bring him back. With this in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the NFL.