Aaron Rodgers is currently in the midst of angling his escape out of Green Bay although as it stands, there is no guarantee that he will actually be ousted. The team has remained optimistic that they will bring him back, despite reports from the likes of Brett Favre that Rodgers is done with Wisconsin. There is even a rumor floating around that Rodgers would only consider coming back if the team's General Manager Brian Gutekunst is fired.

Now, Rodgers superfan Stephen A. Smith is responding to these reports and surprisingly, he is actually against what the QB is doing. As Smith noted in the video below, things do not look so good for Rodgers right now as his image is starting to deteriorate in the eyes of those around the league. Needless to say, Stephen A. is concerned about his favorite quarterback.

Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN

"Aaron Rodgers doesn't look good AT ALL," Smith said. "You cannot have stories leaking out that you want a GM fired and go into hiding and we can't find you. You cannot do that. That looks weak."

For now, it doesn't seem like the situation between Rodgers and the Packers is going to improve, at least not anytime soon. With this in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we continue to bring you the latest from the world of sports.