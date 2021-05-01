Legendary Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly "adamant" that he will not return to Green Bay unless General Manager Brian Gutekunst is fired. A rift between the two grew after the team drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft without informing Rodgers.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports says that a source within Rodgers’ camp told him that an ousting of Gutekunst is the only way Rodgers returns.

"Asked if anything could be done to repair the relationship between Rodgers and the team, the source said a reconciliation may not be possible if Gutekunst remains and that team president Mark Murphy is aware of the quarterback's feelings about the general manager," Robinson wrote.



“The ball is in Mark’s court,” the source told Robinson.

NBC's Mike Tirico recently noted that he ran into Rodgers while covering the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs and that the reigning NFL MVP was disappointed that news of his discontent within the franchise became public:

I bumped into one of the VIPs here who just happens to be the biggest news name in sports right now. That's Aaron Rodgers. He didn't want to talk on camera. I can tell you, I can characterize Aaron as disappointed that news has come out on this rift with the Packers. He expressed a couple of times how much he loves Green Bay, loves the fans, loves the franchise.

