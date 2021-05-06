Aaron Rodgers might be one of the best quarterbacks in the world right now but that doesn't mean anything when it comes to whether or not he is happy with his current team. Since last week, there have been reports and rumors that Rodgers permanently wants out of Green Bay and that he will do anything to make it happen. The Packers are deadset on repairing the relationship although for now, it seems like a stalemate is upon us.

While Brett Favre used to not have a good relationship with Rodgers, things have changed for the better. In the midst of the craziness, Favre asked Rodgers if he was truly leaving, to which Rodgers replied that nothing is certain. However, Favre did tell ESPN that he believes Rodgers truly is done in Green Bay for good.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

“I think I know Aaron fairly well,” Favre said, “and honestly I just don’t see him coming back and just saying, ‘All right, let’s just bury the hatchet, whatever caused the rift, and I’m just going to come back and play because I love the guys, I love the Green Bay fans’ — I assume he does — but his rift isn’t with the fans or the players. It’s with the front office. Will he just swallow his pride and come in? Maybe. But I don’t see that happening. If there’s not a trade, my gut tells me that he’d rather sit out than play. That’s just my gut. There’s no reason for me to say that other than that’s what my gut’s telling me, and I think you guys know Aaron fairly well enough to sort of feel the same way.”

This is going to come as a hard pill to swallow for Green Bay fans although there is still some hope that the tide can be turned. After all, Rodgers is one of the greatest to hit the field, and the Packers are aware of it.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

[Via]