As a proud Toronto native, Tory Lanez is obviously rooting for his hometown Raptors to come through in the NBA Finals. They have a chance to make history, becoming the first team from outside of the United States to ever win a championship. Last night, they fell short with the Warriors narrowly beating out Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and the rest of the team. Tory Lanez was a halftime performer, entertaining the crowd at Scotiabank Arena and Sydel Curry, Steph's sister, found the perfect opportunity to get back at the Canadian rapper on social media.

A few days ago, Tory was promoting his new single "Broke Leg" when he offered a trade: Ayesha Curry for a social media twerk star. His proposition to swap Ayesha out of the black community left a bad taste in the mouths of the entire Curry family and Sydel decided to clap back at Tory for speaking on them. No. 30's sister posted a video of Lanez' performance on her Instagram story before noticing just who she was watching. "This the dude that wanted to trade Ayesha out the black community," wrote Sydel next to a bunch of laughing emojis.

As reported by Complex, Ayesha Curry has been a heat magnet since her appearance on Red Table Talk a few weeks ago. During her sit-down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Ayesha said that she wishes she got more male attention, remarking how women always throw themselves at her husband.

Is everything even now between Tory Lanez and the Curry Family?