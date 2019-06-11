The Golden State Warriors were able to scoot by with a one-point win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday evening's Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Following Kevin Durant's untimely exit after going down in the second quarter, it was reported that Durant was suffering from a calf injury. Later, Warriors general manager Bob Myers admitted that it was his Achilles. "It's an Achilles injury," Myers said in an emotional statement. "I don't know the extent of it. He'll have an MRI tomorrow...I don't believe there's anybody to blame. But I understand this world. And if you have to, you can blame me. I run our basketball operations department."

As Durant made his way off the court, Raptors fans cheered as they watched the wounded Warriors player. Many Raptors team players held their hands up to the fans to tell them it wasn't appropriate behavior, and in a post-game interview, Steph Curry also addressed the "ugliness" he witnessed that moment.

"I've been in this city for...I've lived here. Really enjoyed the people and their passion and excitement for not only the game but [they] just enjoy life and they're nice people," he said. "[I'm] very confused around that reaction. That's not my experience with the people of this city. I commend, obviously, Danny Green and Kyle Lowry especially. I think they were the ones that were kinda signaling to the crowd like, let's check ourselves a little bit. You understand that this is about an individual and human being and not, oh shoot, he's out, he's hurt, we won the championship. That was probably their initial thought and...you hate to see that when a guy's going through pain like that. Again, that's not my experience with this city and I just hope that that ugliness doesn't show itself again as we go forward in the series."

Draymond Green told USA Today Sports the taunting reaction from fans was "bullsh*t."

Following the Warriors' Game 5 victory, Durant wrote on social media, "Dub nation gonna be loud as f*ck for game 6. I'm hurting deep in the soul right now I can't lie. But seeing my brothers get this win was like taking a shot of tequila, I got new life. #dubs." Drake's social media has been quiet, but Bow Wow still mentioned him on Instagram with a post that read, "Not Today." When Durant was taken off the court, Drake was visibly upset.