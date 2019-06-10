Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant reportedly plans to play in Game 5 tonight in Toronto, as the Golden State Warriors look to avoid elimination.

Earlier today, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that KD would be a game time decision, telling reporters, “He looked good, and we’ll see where it goes.” Durant, who has not played since suffering a calf injury against the Houston Rockets on May 8, practiced with the team on Sunday and he is expected to play without a minutes restriction.

Game 5, airing on ABC, is set to tipoff at 9pm ET.

Even if Durant isn't 100%, the Warriors could use every bit of help that they can get right now, especially on the offensive side of the ball. With Klay Thompson not full healthy, the Raptors have been able to clue in on Stephen Curry, forcing Golden State's role players to make big plays - which they simply have not been able to do.

Prior to his calf injury, the 10-time All Star was averaging 34.2 points per night on 51.3% shooting to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in the playoffs.