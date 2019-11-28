mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Statik Selektah & Paul Wall Release Impressive Joint Project "Give Thanks"

Erika Marie
November 28, 2019 01:33
8 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Give Thanks
Statik Selektah & Paul Wall

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

A Thanksgiving gift.


A joint project you didn't know you needed has arrived thanks to Statik Selektah and Paul Wall. On Wednesday, the artists dropped their collaborative effort Give Thanks just in time for the gluttonous holiday. The tri-state area producer and the Houston rapper created an eclectic record that hosts fire features from Benny The Butcher, Haile Supreme, Nems, Termanology, CJ Fly, Mia Jae, and Cypress Hill's B-Real.

There may only be seven-track on the project, but it's an album that will find itself on repeat. "This project’s special. Can’t wait for y’all to hear," Selektah wrote on Instagram. In his comment section, Bun B expressed a bit of remorse. "I can’t forgive myself for missing this project," the rapper said. However, earlier this ear, Bun B and Selektah dropped a joint project of their own titled TrillStatik. Let us know what you think about Give Thanks.

Tracklist

1. What It Do (Sean P Energy)
2. Mind Blowin ft. B-Real
3. Stop Me ft CJ Fly
4. OverCame ft. Benny The Butcher
5. Part of the Game ft. Nems & Haile Supreme
6. Are You Willin? ft. Termanology & Mia Jae
7. Sea the Shore ft. Haile Supreme

Statik Selektah Paul Wall Haile Supreme B Real Termanology Mia Jae CJ Fly Nems Benny The Butcher
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Statik Selektah & Paul Wall Release Impressive Joint Project "Give Thanks"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject