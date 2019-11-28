Statik Selektah & Paul Wall Release Impressive Joint Project "Give Thanks"

A joint project you didn't know you needed has arrived thanks to Statik Selektah and Paul Wall. On Wednesday, the artists dropped their collaborative effort Give Thanks just in time for the gluttonous holiday. The tri-state area producer and the Houston rapper created an eclectic record that hosts fire features from Benny The Butcher, Haile Supreme, Nems, Termanology, CJ Fly, Mia Jae, and Cypress Hill's B-Real.

There may only be seven-track on the project, but it's an album that will find itself on repeat. "This project’s special. Can’t wait for y’all to hear," Selektah wrote on Instagram. In his comment section, Bun B expressed a bit of remorse. "I can’t forgive myself for missing this project," the rapper said. However, earlier this ear, Bun B and Selektah dropped a joint project of their own titled TrillStatik. Let us know what you think about Give Thanks.

Tracklist

1. What It Do (Sean P Energy)

2. Mind Blowin ft. B-Real

3. Stop Me ft CJ Fly

4. OverCame ft. Benny The Butcher

5. Part of the Game ft. Nems & Haile Supreme

6. Are You Willin? ft. Termanology & Mia Jae

7. Sea the Shore ft. Haile Supreme