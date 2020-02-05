President Donald Trump is a highly criticized political leader who drums up controversy wherever he goes, and Tuesday (February 4) evening's State of the Union address was unsurprisingly contentious. There were plenty of noteworthy moments that occurred during the event, but there were a couple of highlights that social media can't stop talking about.



To begin, Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi continued their Petty Betty tit-for-tat. When Trump made his way to center stage, he gave a copy of his speech to both Vice President Mike Pence and Pelosi. It looked as if the president avoided shaking hands with his foe, so Pelosi paid him back when Trump's speech concluded by tearing it up in front of everyone.

There was a point when Trump spoke about American's rights and he said, “So long as I am president, I will always protect your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms." That didn't sit well with Fred Guttenberg, a man who's 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed during the Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. He was personally invited to the State of the Union by Pelosi.

A Huffington Post reporter at the scene stated that Guttenberg disrupted the speech by yelling "victims of gun violence like my daughter" at the president. He was quickly escorted out of the building.