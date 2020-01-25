Donald Trump has been stirring up controversy in the White House even before he began running for office. Most times, his wild antics have received co-signs by the far-right and the MAGA supporters who argue that Trump is all for putting America first.



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

As you've probably heard from the WWIII memes, Trump's decision to launch an airstrike on Iran caused major international issues. Iran struck back with their own missile attack on US forces that led to major injuries on 34 troops. According to the New York Times, 34 people have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries. Just days before, Trump himself downplayed the severity of the injuries by calling them "headaches."

"I heard they had headaches,” Trump said in Davos, Switzerland. “I don’t consider them very serious injuries relative to other injuries I have seen.”

Trump, as well as the Pentagon, said that none of the service members were injured or killed during the attack. Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said that the Defense Department will now evaluate how they track and report service members injury reports.

"The goal is to be as transparent, accurate and to provide the American people and our service members with the best information about the tremendous sacrifices our war fighters make," Hoffman told CNN.

It was announced that service members were being treated for concussions the week prior.