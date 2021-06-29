It feels like there isn't a definitive song of the summer right now. While it may take a few extra weeks (and potentially a Drake album) to determine which song will rule the airwaves this summer, we're officially in the thick of the warmer months and global streaming giant Spotify is sharing its predictions for the 2021 song of the summer.

Spanning across all music genres, Spotify's editorial team came through with their predictions for which songs will be running our summers with replay-worthy attention by the pool. Some selections, like Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u" and Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More" with SZA are obvious frontrunners, but others, including Tyler, The Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, and more are also in the running.



Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The list of potential songs of the summer includes "WUSYANAME" from Tyler, The Creator's new album, Silk Sonic's beautiful single "Leave The Door Open," Dua Lipa's "Levitating" with DaBaby, Justin Bieber's "Peaches," Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Shit,"Polo G's "RAPSTAR," Lil Nas X's "MONTERO," Roddy Ricch's "Late At Night," and more.

Across other genres, BTS, Ed Sheeran, Karol G, Bad Bunny, and others all have a chance to take over with their respective summer smashes.

"Spanning a variety of genres - from hip-hop to country - our Songs of Summer predictions are based on a number of factors like streaming numbers, current trajectory and future forecasting from Spotify’s global curation team," explained the Spotify team.

Of course, this list only includes music that has already been released. It's possible that somebody could steal the 2021 song of the summer debate with a late entry.

In addition to the predictions list, Spotify also launched the all-new Summer Breakouts playlist, which is uniquely tailored to each user to shine a light on some potential summer hits, including music from Mac Miller, BIA, BROCKHAMPTON, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

What do you think will be the 2021 song of the summer?