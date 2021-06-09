Even though Suge Knight famously roasted him (and/or Jermaine Dupri) at the 1995 Source Awards for always dancing in his artists' videos, Diddy has gone down as one of the best hypemen in Hip-Hop history. The legendary record producer, executive, and businessman has played a part in pushing countless hits, and now, Diddy has turned his sights to Bad Boy-affiliated artist French Montana, who apparently has an exciting new single on the way.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

"We make hits. We been making hits all yall lives," Diddy says in his Instagram PSA. "Your whole lives, ever since yall been born. Even before you were thought of, we been making hits. And we not gone stop this summer, alright?"

"Song of the summer," Diddy concludes and immediately pressed play on French Montana's forthcoming single. The song appears to be built around a familiar sample of the trumpets from Jerry Rivera’s "Amores Como El Nuestro," which were also prominently featured on Shakira's 2006 hit "Hips Don't Lie." While the production gets the biggest look in Diddy's Instagram teaser, viewers can hear a glimpse of French's verse as he raps, "Uptown boys, nothing liver/Get the bag, then I wiggle like Wilder."

French Montana's forthcoming single "FWMGAB" arrives on Friday, June 11. While we wait for the track to officially release, check out the snippet below and let us know if you think that French Montana has a banger on the way.