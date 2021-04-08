Drake's Certified Lover Boy may have been delayed, but many expect to see the project sooner than later. In fact, we may have already seen a glimpse at the style Drizzy plans on bringing to the table, with the Scary Hours 2 three-pack serving as a welcome prelude to the main event. Other than that, however, little else is known about Drake's sixth studio album.

Today, French Montana took to Instagram to signal a promising development. Sharing a picture of himself and The Boy, with whom he most recently collaborated on the platinum hit "No Stylist," French alluded to another forthcoming release from the pair. "We'll see what's 'bout to happen next, okayyyyyyyyyyy?!" he captions, allowing the image to fill in the appropriate blanks.

John Parra/Getty Images

Naturally, French's hype-inducing post sparked many to speculate about his involvement on Certified Lover Boy, though it should be noted that Montana has yet to appear on a Drake studio album. Perhaps we'll see that change, as Montana seems to be strongly suggesting that they've got something in the works. Either way, it's clear that the partnership between the two remains strong, and we're admittedly curious to see where the "No Stylist" duo goes from here on a musical level.

For those wondering where Drake and French connected, the pictures were taken last night at a celebration for Belly's 37th birthday (check out his two brand new singles right here and here) at The Highlight Room in West Hollywood; The Weeknd and Chris Brown were also in attendance. Check out French's post below, and sound off if you'd like to see a new single from French Montana and Drake before the end of the summer.