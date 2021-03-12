Diddy is one of the biggest moguls in hip-hop. The man has surpassed all of the expectations, stacking up millions and millions on his way to becoming one of the richest rappers to have ever lived. At this point in his life, Diddy can comfortably live every day of his life as though it's a Saturday.

He's still working hard though, ensuring that his generational wealth continues far past the time he's gone. Diddy must have had a pretty stressful week, closing deals and counting M's because, on Instagram, he posted a new video for "F*CK IT FRIDAY" and he's seriously living the life in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diddy (@diddy)

Sparking up a joint, Diddy looked at the camera and preached his motivational words, saying, "Check it out, it's f*ck it Friday. F*ck all the bullsh*t the week gave you. F*ck all the negativity and anxiety. The negative energy-- we're going to a higher frequency. It's f*ck it Friday. I love you. Enjoy." In the video, a masseuse is working on Diddy's calves.

Who else is going into the weekend like Diddy? The man is truly living like a king, and you can't tell him any different either.

Recently, Diddy has been linking with DJ Khaled and others, even sparking dating rumors with Miracle Watts. Read more about that here.