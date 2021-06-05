French Montana is one of many members of the hip-hop community who have dabbled into the world of acting. Cardi B landed her first major leading role in Paramount's upcoming comedy film Assisted Living, while Joey Badass recently appeared in the Oscar-winning short film Two Distant Strangers.

As for Montana, his latest on-camera gig features him starring as none other than French Montana. The New York rapper is set to play a fictionalized version of himself in an upcoming college sports drama called National Champions.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia



According to reports, the rapper was spotted on set Friday (June 4) at the Hyatt hotel in New Orleans filming for the movie. The sports drama boasts an all-star cast and is due sometime next year.

Andrew Bachleor, also known as King Bach, will also be one of several famous faces in the movie. J.K. Simmons, Stephan James, Timothy Olyphant, and others will also appear alongside Montana and King Bach.

Sources from the film's production team tell TMZ that hotel guests who happened to be around while cameras were rolling were taken aback to see French in acting mode.

His upcoming appearance in the film is not the first time the Morrocan-born rapper has hit the big screen. He's appeared on Fox's musical-drama Empire, ad he's also starred as himself in the films The Perfect Match, The After Party, and All-Star Weekend.

There's no word yet on when National Champions will be out, but in the meantime, check out Montana's acting skills in some of his other films.

